Port Hood’s Bruce Beaton to be Inducted into the Acadia University Sport Hall of Fame

Port Hood native Bruce Beaton is one of the 2021 inductees into the Acadia University Sport Hall of Fame. Beaton started his football career as an Acadia spring camp walk-on which led to a 14 year stint in the CFL, winning Grey Cups with Edmonton in 2003 and 2005. At Acadia, Beaton was an AUAA defensive lineman all-star and a second team CIAU all-Canadian.

Beaton transitioned to the offensive line, where he excelled as an offensive tackle, becoming a two-time all-Canadian offensive lineman in 1990 and ’91 and an AUAA all-star.

Also being inducted into the hall are 1970’s basketball standout Ed Shannon, and Rugby athlete Andrea Burk, a two time all-Canadian and AUS player of the Year. The induction ceremony is this weekend during Homecoming celebrations at Acadia.