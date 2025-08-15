Port Hood’s Mary Janet MacDonald, who gained a Large Following by Sharing Recipes Virtually From Her Kitchen Releases her Last Cookbook

A Port Hood woman who gained an international audience during the COVID-19 pandemic by sharing recipes from her kitchen on social media is releasing a new cookbook.

Mary Janet MacDonald who co-wrote it with her daughter Margie, says this is her third and final cookbook in the trilogy. It’s called “Come in, The Kettle’s On”.

MacDonald says this cookbook features more than 100 recipes. She says the publication also features submissions from 41 grandparents

MacDonald has two book signings coming up locally. The first will be at the Celtic Music Interpretive Centre in Judique from 1:30 to 3:30 on Saturday.

The second will be at the Antigonish 5 to a Dollar on Thursday, August 21st from 6 to 8 p.m. Five dollars from the sale of each book at the 5 to a dollar from 18th to 22nd will go to the Antigonish Food Bank.