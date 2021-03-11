Port Hood’s Stan MacDonald inducted into the American College of Trial Lawyers

A special honour for Port Hood native Stan MacDonald. MacDonald is one of two Nova Scotia

lawyers to have been inducted into the American College of Trial Lawyers. The College is made up of distinguished trial lawyers in the United States and Canada. It’s recognized as the leading trial lawyers organization in both countries. Membership is offered only by invitation and limited to trial lawyers regarded as among the best in their state or province.

MacDonald leads a law firm in Halifax, and has more than 30 years in trial law. He’s a past

president of the Nova Scotia Criminal Lawyers Association. He graduated with a business degree from St. FX in 1984 and from the Dalhousie Law School in 1987. He’s also an Associate Professor at the Dalhousie Law School, teaching a clinical course in criminal law and an instructor for the Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society’s Bar Admission Course