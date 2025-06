A Port Hood woman is more than $180,000 richer.

Stephanie Trenholm captured the grand prize in Chase the Ace, a fundraiser for the Antigonish Royal Canadian Legion Branch 59. Trenholm picked the Ace of Spades at a draw on Friday night. She says she picked the third card on the table because she has three boys.

Trenholm visited the Legion today to pick up her winnings, totalling $188,858.80.

Trenholm’s sister, who lives in Antigonish County purchased the tickets for her.