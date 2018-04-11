Port of Welcome Settlement Association to Welcome Its First Syrian Refugee Family

Sponsorship Immigration Process for the five member Syrian family to relocate to the area is completed. A local group created to bring Syrian Refugee Families to the Strait Area will soon welcome its first. Port of Welcome Settlement Association says the PrivateSponsorship Immigration Process for the five member Syrian family to relocate to the area is completed.

Spokesman Iain Rankin says they’re pleased.

Travel arrangements have been made and the family is expected to arrive in May from Lebanon.

Rankin says the group has been busy fund-raising to sponsor the family for one year. Rankin says the association will work closely with the family to assist in the transition when the sponsorship officially ends.