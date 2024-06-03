Positive Action for Keppoch Society Receives Prestigious Award from Hike Nova Scotia

Hike Nova Scotia has awarded the Positive Action for Keppoch Society with its highest honour. At its annual Hiking Summit held in Antigonish over the weekend, Hike Nova Scotia presented the society with the Summit Award. It is presented to an organization or individual who has demonstrated outstanding leadership and commitment to the growth and development of hiking in Nova Scotia.

The Positive Action for Keppoch Society was formed in 2010 and oversees the Keppoch Mountain recreation facility. It features more than 30 hiking trails and is an outdoor recreation hub for Northeastern Nova Scotia. It is home to hiking, snowshoeing, mountain biking and a number of other outdoor activities.