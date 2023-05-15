Positive Action for Keppoch Society Seeks Help from Town and County for repairs Following Fiona

The Positive Action for Keppoch Society is asking for some financial help from the Town and County of Antigonish for repairs related to post tropical storm Fiona.

Dr. John Chiasson, who made presentations to both councils in the last month, said last fall’s

storm caused about $500,000 worth of damage in terms of fallen trees and damaged trails. He noted the parts of the mountain saw about 60 per cent of its trees knocked down.

He said the cleanup will be costly and exceeds their ability to do it in the budget they have. He said they are asking for $50,000 from the municipalities for this year to help get them back on track. Chiasson said Keppoch was also hard hit by the pandemic, noting it changed how people use the mountain and the number of people who visit, adding it impacted their ability to generate operational revenue.

In spite of the setbacks, Chiasson said they had a large number of volunteers come through to help keep things running following Fiona. He said the east side of the mountain is open and accessible and work is underway already fixing up the west side, adding they should to be able to open for the summer.

He thanked the surrounding community for its support.