Possible Trunk 16-Trunk 4 Roundabout at Monastery Discussed at Antigonish County Council

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Antigonish County Council heard back from Public Works minister Kim Masland regarding a potential Trunk 16 – Trunk 4 roundabout near Monastery. By way of correspondence, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says Masland indicated the design work for the proposed roundabout is underway.

Council decided to send a letter for Guysborough Municipal Council to update them on the minister’s response and thank them for their support, with McCarron noting Guysborough sent a letter to the minister in support of council’s request. The warden also thanked Masland for the update, calling it good news for the area.