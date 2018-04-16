Possible uses for former West Richmond Education Centre in Evanston under Discussion

A community group has been formed to explore future uses for the former West Richmond Education Centre in Evanston. The school closed five years ago. Recently a public meeting was held and some of the ideas to utilize the property included seniors or new starter rentals, medical offices, or a day care. The suggestion that attracted the most interest was a palliative or hospice based use. The former school is close to the Strait Richmond Hospital.

The president of the Community Needs Society, Richard Cook, says they will continue to survey the public for their ideas on what the property should be used for.

Copies of the survey are available on the Community Needs Society’s Facebook page and in a number of locations between Port Hawkesbury and St. Peters.