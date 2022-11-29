Post-Secondary Students on Nova Scotia Student Assistance to Receive a $550 to Cope with the Rising Cost of Living

Provincial officials say it’s a way to help post-secondary students with the rising cost of living.

About 11,000 students who receive Nova Scotia student assistance this academic year will receive a one time payment of $550.

The grant will not have to be repaid. The province says it will cost government $6.2 million, money that became available due to one-time savings within the student loan program.

Students don’t have to apply; the grant will be deposited automatically into the bank accounts of most eligible students in January.