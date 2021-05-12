Potlotek First Nation Files Legal Proceeding Against DFO

The community of Potlotek First Nation has announced they filed a legal proceeding against the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, challenging the validity of the DFO regime in its limitations of Mi’kmaw livelihood harvesting activities.

The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs agree that DFO’s Fisheries Act and Regulations unjustifiably infringe upon the Treaty Right to fish for a moderate livelihood and they are supporting Potlotek First Nation in their efforts to fight this.

Potlotek is also asserting that DFO’s Conservation and Protection Branch have no jurisdiction to take any steps against approved community livelihood harvesters, yet authorized community harvesters were met with continued harassment and seizures on opening day of Potlotek’s 2021 spring fishery.

In a release, Potlotek First Nation Chief Wilbert Marshall stated First Nations harvesters have a right to be out on the water, while DFO continues to put limitations on the livelihood fishery.