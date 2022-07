The Town of Antigonish said today’s power outage was an unintentional service disruption caused by repair work being done at the StFX substation on Highway 7. The outage lasted approximately 30 minutes and impacted fringe area residents along the Highway 7, Church Street Ext and the Antigonish Market Square area, James Street and surrounding area, as well as Post Road.

The Town apologizes to everyone impacted by the outage