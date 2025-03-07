Power Outages affect Cheticamp, Margaree and Port Hawkesbury Areas early Friday Morning

The power is back on in the Port Hawkesbury area.

The outage, affecting 1,473 homes and businesses began at 4:35 this morning. Power was restored at around 8:30 this morning The outage has prompted the cancellation of classes at SAERC.

There were two other outages in Inverness County, covering an area northeast of Margaree Forks to Cap Le Moine, affecting 462 NSP customers. That outage, started at 5:30 this morning an was caused by trees on lines and damage to overhead equipment. It led to the cancellation of classes at Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre and Academy. Power was restored about 7 this morning.