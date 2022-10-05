Power Restoration Times pushed back for Remaining NSP Customers Waiting to be Reconnected

Nova Scotia Power says as crews continue to focus on restoring power to customers in the two

regions of the province hardest hit by Fiona, some estimated restoration times have been moved out.

In Cape Breton, some of the remaining customers have seen their estimated times change to Thursday and Friday, while customers in the northeast region including Antigonish, Pictou, Colchester, and Cumberland Counties have seen their estimated times move into the weekend. Those customers who are now seeing restoration times moved to Sunday will be receiving a call directly from Customer Care to talk about the situation.

NSP states the majority of the remaining outages in the province are ‘single outages’, which means each impact one customer. These restorations will take at least one crew to restore power for one customer, although in many cases it takes several crews and several hours to get restored. The remaining repairs are also more complex, with crews needing to rebuild entire sections of lines and poles. Areas still need to be cleared from debris and trees, broken poles, transformers and fuses need to be replaced and crews are installing new service lines to homes.

There are also more than 2300 broken meter masts. This damage requires the homeowner to have a certified electrician make repairs before NS Power can safely restore power. NSP has a team in Customer Care dedicated to working directly with these customers and supporting them through the repair process.