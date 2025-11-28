Precautionary Boil Water Advisory issued for Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation

There is a precautionary Boil Water Advisory at the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation.

In a post on its Facebook page, the community indicates the advisory was issued by the Atlantic First Nations Water Authority out of an abundance of caution.

It’s because of issues at the water treatment plant. Water pressure was lost in areas of the distribution network. The issue was first detected on Thursday.

The AFNWA is actively monitoring the system and will conduct water quality testing. The advisory will remain in effect until test results confirm that the water is safe to consume.