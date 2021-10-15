Preliminary List of Candidates for Paqtnkek Band Elections Released

There is lots of interest in the upcoming band elections at the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation.

The deadline for submitting nominations was Wednesday.

Two are running for Chief, incumbent Tma Francis and Michael Gerard Julian.

There are currently 18 candidates running for band council, including the five incumbents; Judy Bernard-Julian, Anne Marie Paul, Jeremy Raymond Paul, Darlene (Dolly) Prosper and Kerry Prosper.

Candidates have until October 17th to decline their nomination.

The election will be held on November 23rd.

The list of candidates is posted on Paqtnkek’s Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Paqtnkek