Premier and Chief Medical Health Officer Urge Nova Scotians to Hold the Course In Dealing with the Fourth Wave of COVID-19

While both the premier and provincial chief medical health officer say the province is doing well

in the fourth wave of COVID-19, residents need to hold the course.

During a provincial COVID-19 briefing this morning, Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang both said residents are doing a good job fighting the fourth wave, noting COVID-19 activity in most places in very low.

With that said, Houston pointed to community spread in the Halifax area, which he said was mainly among non-vaccinated residents. he also pointed to three schools closed in the HRM because of COVID cases.

Dr. Strang said are some pockets of COVID-19 but they are seeing moderate transmission that is not becoming widespread. He said the province’s good vaccination rates, and other layers of protection are and will limit the spread of covid.