Premier and Strang remind Nova Scotians to continue following Current Health Guidelines

Even with the difficult news of one of the largest mass shootings in the country’s history, chief medical health officer Dr. Robert Strang reminded the public to follow the current health

regulations.

While he knows it’s hard for people to hear and recognizes the need to mourn and honour the victims of the shooting, Strang says it has to be done in a way that does not create an environment for COVID-19 to spread.

Strang said he was sorry he had to pass on the message, but added the province needs to stay strong and deal with both of these difficult circumstances that sees no one else get hurt. When

covid 19 passes, he says Nova Scotians can come together strong than ever to remember the victims in ways to which we are accustomed. Today though, he said the province has to focus on mourning safely.

Premier Stephen McNeil said he’s seen people come together online to organize vigils in memory of the victims. He said he understands it is difficult that people can’t come together to grieve in person, adding the province wants to honour those who died as well. However, he echoed Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Robert Strang’s comments about continuing with public health protocols.