Premier Defends Phased Reopening Plan

During an briefing Wednesday, Premier Iain Rankin gave an update on the province’s reopening plan roll out.

Rankin recognized some of the criticism of the government, noting many people feel a phased

reopening is too slow and not specific enough. Rankin said he understands this is hard but added a month ago the province went from having a few cases to landing in the triple digits.

This is why, said Rankin, the province is taking a phased approach using two week increments. He said Phase two should happen by June 16. If everything goes well, he said, they will move into phase 3 by June 30th. He said things like gyms and retail will open up even more in phase three, which will also be the phase which will allow for travel throughout the Atlantic Region.