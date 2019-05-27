Premier dishes on Liberal AGM

Following opening ceremonies that featured Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Saturday agenda of the Liberal AGM in Antigonish featured sessions on support for veterans, climate change, women in politics, social media, growing the economy, and fundraising.

While Premier Stephen McNeil said the AGM was about the federal campaign, and helping their federal colleagues prepare for the October writ, the party always looks over debated policies that might become part of their eventual platform. When asked about possible feedback and talk surrounding policy changes, McNeil said health care has been a dominant topic across the province.

McNeil also pointed to the $2 billion the Liberals have been investing in health care facilities. He said they’ve committed to the redevelopment of health care infrastructure in many communities across the province and they are starting to see some of it finalized.