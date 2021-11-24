Premier Encouraged by Numbers of Health and Long-Term Care Workers Complying with COVID-19 Mandate

During a COVID-19 update earlier today, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said the numbers

the province is receiving back on the sectors affected by the provincial vaccine mandate are encouraging.

He said 95 per cent of Nova Scotia Health employees, with four per cent having one dose, 99 per cent of workers at the IWK are fully vaccinated, 95 per cent of workers in long term care are double vaxxed with another three per cent partially vaccinated, 99 per cent for EHS, 95 per cent for home care, and 97 per cent of education system employees.

Houston called the numbers encouraging, noting the province is paying close attention to the number of employees who have yet to report, adding he is concerned. He said if employees don’t get vaccinated, the province will deal with the matter.

He said employees are planning for how they will deal with potential staffing shortages.

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 recoveries, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 172, with 18 people in hospital, including six in the ICU.

There are 12 cases in Central Zone, six cases in Northern Zone and two cases in Eastern Zone. There is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and northern Nova Scotia.

As of yesterday, workers administered over 1,622,765 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 787,353 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 13,160 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.