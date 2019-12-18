Premier McNeil to make an announcement Friday on Northern Pulp

Premier Stephen McNeil says he will be making a decision Friday regarding the Northern Pulp

mill. Yesterday, provincial Environment Minister Gordon Wilson withheld approval of a proposal by Northern Pulp to pump 85 million litres of treated effluent daily into the Northumberland Strait. Wilson said more information is needed to propertly assess the potential risks to air, water, fish and human health. The company has been ordered to file an environmental assessment which could take up to two years to complete

The company has a deadline of January 31st, 2020, set in provincial legislation to stop sending its effluent to a facility in Boat Harbour near the Pictou Landing First Nation.

In a statement today, the premier says government faces a very difficult decision, whether to give the company an extension to allow it to prove it can operate in an environmentally sound manner or let the January deadline stand, effectively shutting down the mill.

McNeil says government needs some time to reflect on yesterday’s ruling. McNeil says he will make a decision public on Friday.