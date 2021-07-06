Premier pleased with Phase Three of Reopening Plan

During Monday’s COVID-19 briefing, Premier Iain Rankin said he likes what he is seeing one

week into the third phase of the province’s reopening plan. He said there is lots of movement in and out of the province, adding active case numbers remain down.

Rankin also said the province hit the 1 million mark for vaccinations.

The premier also urged residents to continue scheduling their vaccinations, calling vaccines the best defense against COVID.

Rankin also noted the federal government has opened the Canadian Border with restrictions, which means those living abroad can return to Canada and Nova Scotia. Those with proof of two vaccines won`t have to isolate, those with one will have to isolate for seven days and two negative tests, and those with no vaccines will have to isolate for 14 days.