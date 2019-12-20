Premier rejects Northern Pulp’s calls for an Extension of the January 31st deadline to Stop Pumping Wastewater into Boat Harbour

McNeil made the announcement this morning, rejecting the mill’s pleas for an extension.

Northern Pulp mill must stop pumping wastewater into Boat Harbour near the Pictou Landing First Nation after January 31st.

Premier Stephen McNeil says the province will honour a commitment it made, that the

McNeil has also announced the creation of a 50 million dollar transition fund to support displaced workers across the province, small contractors and those whose livelihoods will be affected. The fund will be used for retraining and education and for emergency funding to help those in immediate need.

The CEO of Paper Excellence Canada, the parent company of Northern Pulp, Brian Baarda, says it’s deeply disappointed by the decison. He says the companywill begin to deliver layoff and contract cancellation notices and will start to implement plans to close the mill.

Chief Andrea Paul and the Band Council of the Pictou Landing First Nation say they are pleased the Premier kept his promise. They say cleaning up Boat Harbour is all community members ever wanted.

PC Leader Tim Houston says it’s a devastating day for thousands of Nova Scotia families, people who work in the wood,s run porters, operate saw mills, deliver fuel and work at Northern Pulp