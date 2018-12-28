Premier says boost in Population and National Special Olympics Games Among the Highlights of 2018

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil listed an all-time high population growth as one of the

highlights of the last 12 months. He said Nova Scotia is retaining more young people, noting there was a net positive of immigration of young people. The last time that happened was 1990, he said.

McNeil also pointed to the importance of the national Summer Special Olympics, which was good for Antigonish and the entire Highland region.

As far as next year goes, McNeil said he looks forward to continuing to move the province forward and continuing to make economic and job opportunities for young people. He said he is proud of the way Nova Scoita’s post-secondary education institutions continued to step up with things like working with the private sector on research and development, and opening up their campuses to international students.