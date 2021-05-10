Premier says Early Signs Indicate the New Restrictions from the Shutdown are working

During an update this afternoon, Premier Iain Rankin said while today’s numbers are still high

but they are looking better.

He also thanked all Nova Scotians for their cooperation and compliance with the new restrictions, noting the early signs show the shutdown is working. He said the message has been heard, noting both he and Dr. Robert Strang, appreciate everyone`s efforts.

Rankin said the province`s testing continues and he thanked all of the volunteers and partner organizations for their work.