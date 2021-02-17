Premier says Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 Vaccine Program has administered more than 23,000 doses to Date

Premier Stephen McNeil says the province’s COVID-19 vaccine program is continuing to roll out. So far more than 23,000 doses have been administered and over 8,000 people have received their second dose. McNeil says more doses of the vaccine are arriving in Nova Scotia.

McNeil says it may feel like a slow process, but the province is now able to administer the vaccine in all parts of Nova Scotia. He adds as Nova Scotia gets more vaccine, the province will be agile and ready.

There will also be two COVID-19 rapid pop-up testing clinics locally this week. One will be at the Lion’s Community Hall in St. Peters Friday from noon to 6:30 and the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.