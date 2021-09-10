Premier says Province Is Not Planning an Enforcement Team over Proof of Vaccination for Non-Essential Activities

Premier Tim Houston doesn’t expect at this point the province will have an enforcement team over its plan to start requiring proof of full vaccination for non-essential, discretionary, recreation and leisure services and activities, starting October 4th. That would include dining out, going to a fitness facility, a movie, theatre performance or sporting event.

The premier, who is also the M-L-A for Pictou East says details are still being worked out, and that’s part of the reason between the gap of September 15th, when the province plans to move to Phase 5 of its COVID-19 re-opening plan and October 4th. But he says there’s no plans yet for an enforcement team should some businesses not comply with the new directive.

Houston says initial reaction to the initiative is positive from industry and the public.