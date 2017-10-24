Premier says provincial support for National Special Olympics Summer Games aimed at making the Antigonish Games the best ever

It was announced on Friday that the Nova Scotia government is increasing its support for the 2018 Special Olympics National Summer Games in Antigonish next summer. Additional funding of 500-thousand dollars will benefit Special Olympians at these games and help with the training and development of future athletes.

Premier Stephen MacNeil says that the government felt it was a solid investment to add another 500 thousand dollars to the 1 million invested earlier this year. McNeil says Antigonish will do an excellent job hosting the games:

Long time supporter of the Special Olympics, The Michelin Corporate Foundation also announced a 250,000 dollar donation for next summer’s games. These Special Olympics National Summer Games will be only the second ever hosted in Nova Scotia.