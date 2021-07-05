Premier says Supports in Place to Help Tourism Sector this season

Premier Iain Rankin says there are a number of programs in place to help the tourism sector as

the province relaxes COVID-19 measures. Rankin was in Antigonish over the weekend where he visited local businesses, including those in the tourism industry.

Part of the $18 million package is a Tourism Accommodations Restart Customer Attraction Program to help registered tourism accommodations develop and implement marketing initiatives aimed at encouraging overnight stays. Eligible operators will receive a grant of $1,000 per room for the first 10 rooms and $500 per room for each additional room.

Other programs include assisting smaller operators such nature parks and zoos; tour, scenic and sightseeing transportation operators, theme parks and campgrounds.