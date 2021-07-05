Tim Horton's Antigonish
Premier says Supports in Place to Help Tourism Sector this season

Premier Iain Rankin says there are a number of programs in place to help the tourism sector as

Premier Iain Rankin, Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey, and Kanti Chaudhari (back to camera), owner of the Maritime Inn. (contributed)

the province relaxes COVID-19 measures.    Rankin was in Antigonish over the weekend where he visited local businesses, including those in the tourism industry.

Part of the $18 million package is a Tourism Accommodations Restart Customer Attraction Program to help registered tourism accommodations develop and implement marketing initiatives aimed at encouraging overnight stays.  Eligible operators will receive a grant of $1,000 per room for the first 10 rooms and $500 per room for each additional room.

Other programs include assisting smaller operators such nature parks and zoos; tour, scenic and sightseeing transportation operators, theme parks and campgrounds.