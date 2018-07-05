Premier Shuffles Cabinet, Delorey and Hines to Remain in Current Portfolios

Premier Stephen McNeil shuffled his cabinet today. The changes don’t affect two local MLA’s

who hold cabinet posts. That means Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey holds on to his Health portfolio and Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie MLA Lloyd Hines remains Minister of Transportation of Infrastructure Renewal.

Hants West MLA Chuck Porter takes over Municipal Affairs from Derek Mombourquette, who becomes minister of Energy and Mines. The geoscience and mining division of the former Natural Resources department transfers to the new Energy and Mines Department.

Iain Rankin moves from Environment to the renamed Lands and Forestry Department. Margaret Miller who headed Natural Resources moves back to her old job

as Environment Minister. Geoff MacLellan gives up his energy responsibilities in cabinet but remains as Business, Trade and Service Nova Scotia Minister. He also joins the Treasury and Policy Board