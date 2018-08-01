Premier Stephen McNeil welcomed Special Olympians and their supporters to Antigonish

Premier Stephen McNeil was in Antigonish on Tuesday to take part in the opening ceremonies for the Special Olympics Canada National Summer games.

McNeil thanked Special Olympics Canada for taking a chance and awarding hosting duties to Antigonish. He said the decision will definitely pay off. McNeil thanked Antigonishers for their hospitality, warmth, and their embracing of the games. He also gave a nod to sponsors Sobeys and Michelin, not just for their funding but also their corporate inclusion.

To the athletes, McNeil thanked them and said he was proud of their efforts, determination, and for what they are teaching everyone else: what it means to be human.

The competition wraps up on Saturday.