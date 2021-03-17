Premier Thanks Nova Scotians for keeping Case Numbers low as Province Marks One Year since the Arrival of COVID-19

During Tuesday’s COVID-19 update, Premier Iain Rankin thanked all Nova Scotians for the resolve

they showed in the last 12 months. On top of numbers remaining low, he also point to the uptick in the vaccine roll out.

Speaking about the economy, Rankin pointed to recently released statistics showing Nova Scotia’s employment numbers last month were the closest any province came to returning to pre-pandemic levels. He also said employment for women increased and is now ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

While employment numbers aren’t the whole picture, with many workers in the hospitality industry still facing uncertainty, Rankin said he is still encouraged, noting Nova Scotians have what it takes to beat COVID and shape a new future.