Premier Tim Houston and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson to Speak with Front-Line Health Care Workers Next Week

The province’s Premier and Health and Wellness Minster are set to begin a tour of the province next week with the aim of speaking directly with front line health care workers.

Premier Tim Houston and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson are touring the province from September 20-23, with stops in Cape Breton, Guysborough and Antigonish areas on the 20th and Colchester-East Hants, Cumberland and Pictou areas on the 21st.

Joining the premier and minister with be senior health system leaders. The premier and minister will each lead a team to meet with doctors, nurses, paramedics and others working in the province’s acute care system.

The plan is to have government report back to health-care workers on the input gathered.