Premier Tim Houston Announces $53.6 Million in Grants and Funding Restored to Provincial Budget

Changes are coming for the provincial budget.

At a news conference, Premier Tim Houston announced the province will re-instate $53.6 million in grants and funding to support people with disabilities, seniors and education initiatives.

That means government will return $21.4 million in grants to support seniors and people with disabilities and to help African Nova Scotians and Indigenous people access educational opportunities. Another $10 million will be re-established to organizations that support these groups.

Government is also bringing back $22.2 million in funding to community programs that support seniors, disability groups and African Nova Scotian and Indigenous communities.

Houston says funding adjustments are limited to those key areas. Houston says the measures announced in the budget will remain, including arts and culture. Houston says the budget includes $66 million for the sector.

The deficit will now stand at $1.24 billion before contingency