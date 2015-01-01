Listen Live

Premier Tim Houston Announces a New Long-Term Care Facility for Pictou County

Pictou East MLA and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced Friday a new nursing home is going up in Westville.

 The new facility, expected to open in 2028, will be home to 48 seniors in need of long-term care, and each resident will have their own room and private washroom.

 

Premier Tim Houston speaks to a resident of Valley View Villa in Stellarton (Communications Nova Scotia photo)

 

A release from the province states a service provider to build and operate the new Westville facility will be selected through a competitive process.

 

The new home is part of the recent addition of 2,200 rooms to the Province’s long-term care infrastructure plan. All new living spaces will be single rooms, each with its own private washroom.  


