Premier Tim Houston Announces Funding to Local Community Facilities

Provincial funding announced today in Pictou County sees money going to a number of local community facilities.

Premier Tim Houston stated the investments will improve places that matter most to residents and help create a stronger community for all.

The District 13 Recreation and Planning Commission received $170,000 to complete emergency repairs to the Ivor MacDonald Memorial Arena in Thorburn, which has been part of the community for 50 years. The Sutherland’s River & District Community Association received $100,000 for a fully accessible kitchen, entry and washrooms at the community centre.

MacDonald Rebekah Lodge #108 got over $70,000 to make accessibility improvements to the washrooms, doors, kitchen and lighting, and install a ramp at the hall in Sunny Brae. The Little Harbour Community Centre received over $36,000 to revamp the heating, insulation and electrical system while the Merigomish and Area Recreation and Social Association got over $33,000 to install siding, doors, deck and sink at the community centre .

These community grants are part of a series of announcements taking place across the province.