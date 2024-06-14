Premier Tim Houston, Cabinet and the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs Hold Joint Meeting

Premier Tim Houston, provincial cabinet ministers and the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs held their second joint meeting in Millbrook Thursday.

Houston says the meetings offer an opportunity to come together for open, honest and productive conversation on issues that matter to the Mi’kmaq and to Nova Scotia.

During the half-day meeting, provincial cabinet ministers and the chiefs discussed mental health and addictions, Mi’kmaq language and culture and economic and community development. The co-Chair of the Assembly of of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq Chiefs, Chief Sidney Peters, says it’s vital to discuss important items to help understand the vision of future directions and how to work together as treaty partners.

This was the 10th joint meeting between the chiefs and cabinet; the first joint meeting under the PC government was held in June, 2022. Mi’kmaq is recognized in legistion as Nova Scotia’s first language. The province is working with Mi’kmaw leaders and educational and other institutions to develop a strategy to revitalize the language. Last month, the province and Mi’kmaw educational leaders signed a new five year Education Agreement