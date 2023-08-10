Premier Tim Houston comments on carbon tax

Premier Tim Houston said his government will continue to fight the carbon tax.

Speaking to media ahead of today’s cabinet meeting, Houston fielded questions on a number of topics including the recent by-election in Preston. When asked about voters in Preston who voted specifically to send a message about the carbon tax, Houston said the carbon tax is unnecessary and doesn’t do anything to help preserve the planet.

Houston said there are matters where political parties should unite and feels the carbon tax issue is one of those matters.

The premier said the province will continue to work with the federal government and suggest ways they can work together to protect the planet and fight climate change. He called the carbon tax a blunt instrument that is punitive to Nova Scotians and doesn’t help the planet.