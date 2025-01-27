Premier Tim Houston Committed To Working Towards Reducing Inter-Provincial Trade Barriers

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is offering his assessment of the fallout of potential US tariffs and their impacts on the province.

The premier spoke about potentially dropping inter-provincial trade barriers as part of the national response. He said there are inter-provincial trade barriers that can make it difficult for Nova Scotia companies to sell their products in other parts of the country. He said he is committed to doing his part in removing those barriers and opening up new markets.

As for other ways of strengthening Nova Scotia, Houston said the province has a lot of natural resources, adding there has to be adult discussions about how to develop those and create jobs and opportunities.

The potential date for the US tariffs is February 1