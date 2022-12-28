Premier Tim Houston Impressed by the Resiliency of Nova Scotians over the Past Year

Nova Scotia Premier and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston said there was plenty of good to go

along with the challenges over the last 12 months.

Houston pointed to a population growth in 2022, adding communities across the province are hitting their stride. He also pointed to the challenges, including post tropical storm Fiona, inflation, and the continuation of COVID-19 and its impacts. The most encouraging thing, he said, was seeing the Bluenoser spirit shining through during every challenge.

Houston said the number one priority of the provincial government remains fixing the health care system. He said it’s easy to be impatient but asked residents to trust the health leadership team, including health minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson.

Houston said he is more optimistic than ever about a year and a half into the PC’s mandate, and excited about 2023. The premier noted he is looking ahead to continued growth of opportunities for residents and the province, adding health care will remain the number one priority.