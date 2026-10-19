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Premier Tim Houston Pleased with $100 Million Commitment from Federal Government for Wind West Project

Oct 19, 2026 | Local News

Premier and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston is welcoming a recent federal investment in the Wind West project
On Thursday, October 15, the federal government announced $100 million in funding for supporting research, data collection, and analysis needed for offshore wind development. Houston explained the overall project could be huge, with companies from around the world expressing interest in building offshore turbines and transmission lines.
Houston said the potential of the Wind West project is significant, calling it one of the top prospects for wind projects in the world. He called the $100 million federal investment a good use of public money, saying it could leverage 10s of billions of dollars from the private sector.
 
 
 
A release from the provincial government stated Nova Scotia’s offshore winds are among the strongest and most consistent in the world. Houston said there is a lot happening in the province, pointing to the private investment announced on Friday as well as Wind West, adding the government is feeling a lot of positive momentum.   

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Winning Max Plus Ticket Sold in Antigonish County

Oct 16, 2026

If you bought a ticket in the last Lotto Max draw, you should check it. The Atlantic Lottery Corporation, on its web site, confirms a winning ticket for its Max Plus Draw on October 13th was sold in Antigonish County. That ticket is worth $100,000.

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.