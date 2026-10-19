Premier Tim Houston Pleased with $100 Million Commitment from Federal Government for Wind West Project
Oct 19, 2026 | Local News
Premier and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston is welcoming a recent federal investment in the Wind West project
On Thursday, October 15, the federal government announced $100 million in funding for supporting research, data collection, and analysis needed for offshore wind development. Houston explained the overall project could be huge, with companies from around the world expressing interest in building offshore turbines and transmission lines.
Houston said the potential of the Wind West project is significant, calling it one of the top prospects for wind projects in the world. He called the $100 million federal investment a good use of public money, saying it could leverage 10s of billions of dollars from the private sector.
A release from the provincial government stated Nova Scotia’s offshore winds are among the strongest and most consistent in the world. Houston said there is a lot happening in the province, pointing to the private investment announced on Friday as well as Wind West, adding the government is feeling a lot of positive momentum.