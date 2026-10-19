Premier Tim Houston Pleased with $100 Million Commitment from Federal Government for Wind West Project

Premier and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston is welcoming a recent federal investment in the Wind West project

On Thursday, October 15, the federal government announced $100 million in funding for supporting research, data collection, and analysis needed for offshore wind development. Houston explained the overall project could be huge, with companies from around the world expressing interest in building offshore turbines and transmission lines.

Houston said the potential of the Wind West project is significant, calling it one of the top prospects for wind projects in the world. He called the $100 million federal investment a good use of public money, saying it could leverage 10s of billions of dollars from the private sector.