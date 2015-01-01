Listen Live

Premier Tim Houston proud of Government Work on Health Care, but More Needs to Be Done

When looking back at 2023, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said he is proud of the work done in health care, noting there is still work to be done.

Premier Tim Houston (Communications Nova Scotia photo)

As for low points in 2023, Houston pointed to the devastating flooding and fires over the summer. He noted the work of government is never done, and the government will continue to work to help Nova Scotians.

 

 

 

As for highlights, he pointed to the launch of the Your Health NS app, the patient access to care act, and contract negotiations with health care workers as milestones that are important to the fixing of healthcare. As the Pictou East MLA, he also mentioned the improvements to the Westville Rink.

 


