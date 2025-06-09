Premier Tim Houston says Nova Scotia Led the Way in Removing Inter-Provincial Trade Barriers

After the province introduced and passed the Free Trade and Mobility within Canada Act earlier this year, the provincial government announced trade barriers between Nova Scotia, the federal government, and a number of provinces are coming down.

A release out of the provincial government from last week states Nova Scotia, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Prince Edward Island made moves to reduce barriers and allow for trade and investment opportunities, while the province anticipates the federal government will do the same.

Premier and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston said Nova Scotia led the way in removing the inter-provincial trade barriers, noting it accelerated a national discussion.

The removal of trade barriers between Nova Scotia and Alberta and P.E.I. is already in effect, while barriers with other provinces and the federal government will come down along as soon as they introduce similar legislation. Houston called it a two-way street, noting the government doesn’t want to open up local shelves for products from another province if that province won’t open their shelves to Nova Scotia products.