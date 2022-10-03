Premier Tim Houston says Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough Counties Hit Hard by Fiona

Pictou East MLA and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said Pictou, Antigonish,

and Guysborough counties were hit hard by post tropical storm Fiona.

In his riding, Houston said plenty of streets saw trees down, with some throughways still impassable, calling the overall damage heartbreaking. With that said, and while the recovery and cleanup will take time, residents will persevere.

When asked about the role of government at this time, Houston said it`s to support people as best they can and support those helping with the repairs and cleanup. He said they are working with the federal government and asking for more support from the military.

When things like this happen, Houston said its time for the government to step and support residents, pointing to the supports already announced for small business and residents affected by the storm. he said it won`t make people whole again but they had to start somewhere. The premier asked people to hang in there, adding everyone from the powers crews to the red cross to the province is doing what it can to help.