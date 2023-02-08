Premier Tim Houston says Premiers Meeting with Prime Minister Productive

During a meeting with the country’s premiers yesterday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

proposed new heath care funding to provinces and territories with a request of upgraded health care data collection and digital medical records.

When asked about his reaction to what he heard from the federal government, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said it was a productive meeting, adding he was pleased with the structure of the way they want to fund health care.

Specifically for Nova Scotia, Houston said the proposal from the federal government would mean around $154 million of new money this year for health care, and around $100 million in the next couple of years.

Houston called it significant new money necessary for the funding of health care, noting it will be absorbed fairly quickly.