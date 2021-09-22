Premier Tim Houston says Provincial Tour to talk to Front Line Health Care Worker hears about Staffing Shortages and Wait Times

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said the early part of his provincial tour speaking with front

line health care workers started off well.

Houston and Health and Wellness Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson visited Cape Breton Monday to hear from doctors, nurses, EMT, and other health professionals to find out what they think can be done to improve the province`s health system.

Houston said concerns the teams heard so far include staffing shortages and wait times, adding he also heard about some of the opportunities frontline health care workers see as possible. He said the province can have a great medical system, adding it`s just a matter of being a government that supports those providing care.

As for what will happen after the tour wraps, Houston said he expects to see some immediate and short term action items as well as longer term solutions. The tour hit parts of Cape Breton and Guysborough Monday, with stops in Antigonish and Truro Tuesday.