Premier Tim Houston says Threatened Tariffs on Canadian Imports by the United States a Concern

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston calls the threatened US Tariffs on Canadian imports short-sighted, noting the US is Canada’s biggest trading partner with a number of ties between the regions.

Houston said the provincial government is concerned, adding they plan to stand in support of Nova Scotia businesses and do everything they can to protect those businesses. Houston spoke recently with all of Canada’s premiers as well as the prime minister about the national response and potential retaliatory tariffs, adding he is fully on Team Canada.

When asked if this will lead to dropping inter-provincial trade barriers, Houston said we have to look at ways to start strengthen Canada and Nova Scotia as part of the national response.