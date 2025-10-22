Premier Tim Houston Shuffles Cabinet, Takes over as Energy Minister, Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau Leaves Cabinet

Premier Tim Houston announced cabinet changes enabling government to stay focused on energy and resource development.

Premier Houston will take over as Minister of Energy. He will continue as President of the Executive Council, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, and Minister of Trade.

Kim Masland, Minister of Emergency Management, will also take on the role of Minister of Natural Resources. Barbara Adams will become Minister of Opportunities and Social Development and also maintain her current portfolios.

Houston thanked outgoing ministers Tory Rushton, Becky Druhan and Trevor Boudreau for their ongoing commitment to the people of Nova Scotia. They will continue to sit as MLAs, with Boudreau the MLA for Richmond County.