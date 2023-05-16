Premier Tim Houston Speaks with Residents in Antigonish Town and County Monday

Prior to serving as the keynote speaker at last night’s Antigonish Chamber of Commerce

President’s dinner, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston spent the day in the area with Antigonish MLA and Health Minister Michelle Thompson, and speaking with and listening to residents.

Houston said good things are happening in the province, noting the province saw a population growth of 37,000 in the last year.

He said there are challenges of growth, particularly with health care and housing, but said the province is accepting those challenges.

Houston said the PCs were elected on a platform of fixing health care, and pointed to Thompson’s work in the role of health minister. He said the province also continues to invest in childcare spaces. The premier also pointed to Antigonish getting ranked second on a top 10 list of the prettiest coastal towns in the province, on the Web site “The Travel”, noting the community has a lot to offer.